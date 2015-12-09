San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Martin Jones started in net for San Jose, but he was pulled early in the second period after giving up three goals on 14 shots. “We wanted to make a change,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “We wanted to kind of shock the team a little bit. At the same time, we need our best players to be better than their best players and that includes our goalie.”

G Alex Stalock entered early in the second period Tuesday at Calgary and went on to make 18 saves on 19 shots.

C Logan Couture had an assist for the Sharks his return to the lineup after missing 23 games with a fractured right fibula. “It was a struggle, it was tough,” Couture said. “I made some good plays and took some bad penalties. There were positives and negatives but when you are out for two months, especially with a lower body injury, it’s not easy. I was all right.”

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury.