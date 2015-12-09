FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 10, 2015 / 5:48 AM / 2 years ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Martin Jones started in net for San Jose, but he was pulled early in the second period after giving up three goals on 14 shots. “We wanted to make a change,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “We wanted to kind of shock the team a little bit. At the same time, we need our best players to be better than their best players and that includes our goalie.”

G Alex Stalock entered early in the second period Tuesday at Calgary and went on to make 18 saves on 19 shots.

C Logan Couture had an assist for the Sharks his return to the lineup after missing 23 games with a fractured right fibula. “It was a struggle, it was tough,” Couture said. “I made some good plays and took some bad penalties. There were positives and negatives but when you are out for two months, especially with a lower body injury, it’s not easy. I was all right.”

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.