San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

C Logan Couture will be out indefinitely after surgery to his right leg, general manager Doug Wilson said Friday. ”In Wednesday night’s game in Edmonton, Logan suffered trauma to his right thigh, creating a Charley-horse effect which prohibited him from returning to the game,“ Wilson said in a statement. ”Upon returning to San Jose, it was discovered that there was a small arterial bleed in the area. Last night, Logan underwent a successful procedure in San Jose to close the artery and is expected to make a full recovery. “At this time, there is no projected time frame for his return to the ice but we do not expect this to be a long-term recovery. Fortunately, this injury is completely unrelated to his previous ankle injury.” In the first week of the NHL season, the 26-year-old Couture fractured his right fibula in practice and missed more than a month in recovery. He has two assists in five games this season. “It has been a very difficult 4 month stretch personally. Really just a quick thanks to everyone for the support through this, means a lot,” Couture wrote Friday on Twitter.