San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
December 16, 2015

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

F Barclay Goodrow was recalled from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League and rejoined the Sharks on Tuesday. Goodrow, 22, has three assists in 12 games with the Sharks this season, and posted four goals and 11 assists in 72 career NHL games with the team. He was named the AHL’s Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 6, posting four goals and three assists in just two games for the Barracuda that week. Goodrow has recorded 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in 15 AHL games this season.

LW Matt Nieto returned to the lineup after missing the two previous games with a lower-body injury.

