G Martin Jones made 27 saves at Toronto on Thursday in the Sharks’ 5-4, overtime win.

G Alex Stalock played his ninth game of the season and faced the Senators for the second time in his career. Stalock made 38 saves in a 5-2 Sharks victory at Canadian Tire Centre in his first NHL start Oct. 27, 2013 .

D Brent Burns scored his 11th goal of the season at 2:13 in overtime and added two assists Thursday as the Sharks defeated the Maple Leafs 5-4.