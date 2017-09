G Alex Stalock was recalled by the Sharks from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, the club announced Thursday. Stalock, 28, is 2-5-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average in 10 games with the Sharks this season. He is 23-19-5 with a 2.34 GAA in 59 career NHL games.

RW Mike Brown rejoined the lineup to play on San Jose’s fourth line after being a healthy scratch for consecutive contests.