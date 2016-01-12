FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2016 / 2:59 AM / 2 years ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Brent Burns scored a power-play goal early in the third for the Sharks and then assisted on RW Joel Ward’s game-winning tally. “He’s a beast back there,” Ward said. “He’s a stud. We expect that from him every night obviously. He’s made a mark for sure in this league and teams are aware of it.”

C Dainius Zubrus remains out due to an upper-body injury.

C Logan Couture scored his first goal of the season in just his 10th game, helping San Jose beat Calgary 5-4 Monday.

C Patrick Marleau suited up for his 500th consecutive game.

RW Joel Ward’s centering pass bounced off Flames D Mark Giordano and past G Karri Ramo for the game-winning goal at 10:21 of the third period. “I tried to slide it across,” said Ward after San Jose’s second straight victory. “The d-man slid and went off his leg and went through the goalie’s leg.”

