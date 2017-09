LW Raffi Torres was added to the Sharks’ active roster and was assigned to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. Torres has been rehabbing a knee injury and serving a 41-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Anaheim RW Jakob Silfverberg.

F Dainius Zubrus was placed on injured reserve by the Sharks because of a lower-back injury, general manager Doug Wilson announced Wednesday.