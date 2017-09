G Martin Jones denied a pair of Oilers in a shootout, and he made 24 saves through regulation and overtime to record a 2-1 win Thursday.

RW Joonas Donskoi put on a dazzling move to score the clinching shootout goal as the Sharks beat the Oilers on Thursday. “I’ve seen them in practice,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said of Donskoi’s moves. “It was a no-brainer to throw him in there. You never know how a guy is going to react under the pressure but he delivered. He was great.”