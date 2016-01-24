San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

C Ben Smith was assigned to AHL affiliate San Jose on Saturday after he cleared waivers to make room for Zubrus.

LW Dainius Zubrus was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. Zubrus missed seven straight games from Jan. 9 to Jan. 21 because of an upper-body injury.

Captain Clutch was at it again. Joe Pavelski scored a tiebreaking goal at 18:36 of the third period as the Sharks beat the Wild in a Saturday matinee. Pavelski’s 23rd goal of the season, his NHL-leading eighth game-winner, came on a wrist shot from above the left circle after center Joe Thornton won an offensive-zone draw. “Great players made great plays at the right time,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “And he’s one of those guys who thrives in the moments. He wants to be out there in those moments. It’s not an accident it happens to guys like that.”