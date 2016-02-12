FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Mirco Mueller was recalled from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, the team announced Thursday. Mueller, 20, played in 10 games with the Sharks this season. He made his NHL debut last season and has one goal and three assists in 39 games.

D Mirco Mueller was recalled from AHL San Jose, but he was a healthy scratch Thursday.

G Alex Stalock made 17 saves but allowed five goals in regulation and overtime Thursday. Two of three Flames shooters scored on him to beat him in a shootout.

D Brenden Dillon missed his first game Thursday with an upper-body injury he sustained early during Tuesday’s game at Chicago. Dillon, who has one goal and five assists in 52 games, is not expected to be out long. He could return as early as Saturday.

C Logan Couture was the only one of four San Jose shooters to score in the shootout against Calgary on Thursday. In regulation, Couture had one goal and three assists.

