FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 20, 2016 / 2:53 AM / 2 years ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Martin Jones is 12-2-1 in his past 15 starts after beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Thursday. “He was a rock back there,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said of Jones. Jones, a 26-year-old from Vancouver, won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings as Jonathan Quick’s backup. But this season is his first as an NHL starter, and he is making the most of his chance.

C Logan Couture scored with 11:04 left in the third period. It was Couture’s sixth goal of the season, and he was set up by center Joe Thornton, whose pass from behind the Panthers net resulted in his 39th assist.

RW Joe Pavelski scored the winning shootout goal. “We’ve been good on the power play the past few games,” Pavelski said. “We would have liked to have scored there and not leave it up to a shootout.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.