San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Martin Jones is 12-2-1 in his past 15 starts after beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Thursday. “He was a rock back there,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said of Jones. Jones, a 26-year-old from Vancouver, won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings as Jonathan Quick’s backup. But this season is his first as an NHL starter, and he is making the most of his chance.

C Logan Couture scored with 11:04 left in the third period. It was Couture’s sixth goal of the season, and he was set up by center Joe Thornton, whose pass from behind the Panthers net resulted in his 39th assist.

RW Joe Pavelski scored the winning shootout goal. “We’ve been good on the power play the past few games,” Pavelski said. “We would have liked to have scored there and not leave it up to a shootout.”