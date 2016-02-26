FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
February 27, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Martin Jones had 38 saves for the Sharks, but he was beaten twice in a shootout as the Avalanche topped the Sharks 4-3 Wednesday.

D Matt Tennyson was out Wednesday due to an upper-body injury. St. Louis RW Ryan Reaves, who hurt Tennyson on Monday, received a three-game suspension from the NHL on Wednesday.

C Nick Spaling, acquired Monday from Toronto, scored an unassisted goal 2:10 into his Sharks debut Wednesday at Colorado. “It was nice to be able to get on the board early,” said Spaling, who arrived in Colorado with D Roman Polak after midnight Wednesday.

C Tommy Wingels missed his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

C Patrick Marleau has 17 goals this season but just two in his past 14 games. He has just seven points in that stretch. Marleau did score the game-winning goal at Chicago on Feb. 9, but it was his only goal on the Sharks’ stretch that had them playing nine of 11 games away from home.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
