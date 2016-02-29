San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Aaron Dell, who was 11-10-5 with a .923 save percentage in the AHL, is expected to start Monday when the Sharks return home to play the Montreal Canadiens.

LW Jeremy Morin and G James Reimer, acquired by San Jose in a trade Saturday with the Toronto Maple Leafs, are not expected to join the team until the middle of this week.

C Joe Pavelski started the comeback at 4:22 of the third. He took a pass from D Marc-Edouard Vlasic in the corner, swooped around Vancouver D Luca Sbisa and beat Canuck G Ryan Miller with a backhand to the stick side. “We didn’t really play a good game up to that point,” said Pavelski, who scored his team-leading 27th goal and added an assist for the Sharks. “There wasn’t much going on. Down 1-0, going into the third, is a spot we don’t mind being on the road, especially with the way we had been playing up to that point. It was good to see the guys really come out, get on the forecheck and create a couple of fore-checking goals.”

C Joe Thornton’s assist against the Canucks gives him 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in his last 12 games. The 36-year-old leads the Sharks with 43 assists. His 57 points is just one behind center Joe Pavelski (27 goals, 31 assists).

