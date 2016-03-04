FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Dylan DeMelo and C Michael Haley were called up from San Jose’s AHL team. DeMelo was a scratch Thursday but Haley played at Vancouver and finished minus-1 in 8:01 of ice time.

G Martin Jones made 28 saves Thursday in the Sharks’ 3-2 win at Vancouver.

C Melker Karlsson missed Thursday’s game in Vancouver with an undisclosed minor injury

C Chris Tierney managed two assists in the Sharks’ win over Montreal on Monday, his first points in eight games. The 22-year-old from Keswick, Ontario, was held off the scoresheet in San Jose’s Thursday win over Vancouver, leaving him with three points (one goal, two assists) in his past 15 games.

RW Jon Martin was signed by the Sharks to a standard, entry-level contract.

W Adam Helewka was signed by the Sharks to a standard, entry-level contract.

LW Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist for the Sharks on Thursday in a win at Vancouver.

C Patrick Marleau notched the third-period winner on a two-on-one breakaway, and San Jose defeated the Canucks 3-2 Thursday.

G James Reimer, obtained in a trade from Toronto on Saturday, joined the Sharks in Vancouver and served as the backup Thursday.

