FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 23, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Joonas Donskoi tallied his two assists and is ninth in the NHL in rookie scoring with 34 points (11g, 23a).

D Brenden Dillon registered an assist and now has nine points on the season (2g, 7a) matching his total from 2014-15. Dillon was also tied for the team lead with three hits.

F Tomas Hertl scored a goal and extended his point streak to a career-high five games.

D Brent Burns earned an assist to broke the Sharks record for points by a defenseman in a season (65) previously held by Sandis Ozolinsh.

D Paul Martin contributed an assist for the third straight game and has five points (0g,5a) in 10 career games against Arizona. Martin also led all skaters with four blocked shots.

F Joe Thornton contributed another assist and has registered a point in each of San Jose’s last 28 wins.

G James Reimer collected his second shutout in four starts since the Sharks acquired him from Toronto at the trade deadline. Reimer made 25 saves on Sunday during a 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes. He made 31 saves on March 8 at Edmonton during his second start with the Sharks. He had gone 98 starts between shutouts -- his last coming on Oct. 29, 2013, as a member of the Maple Leafs against the Oilers.

RW Joel Ward potted his 20th goal of the season, surpassing his total of 19 from the 2014-15 campaign. Ward has five points (3g,2a) in his last five games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.