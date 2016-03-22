San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

F Joonas Donskoi tallied his two assists and is ninth in the NHL in rookie scoring with 34 points (11g, 23a).

D Brenden Dillon registered an assist and now has nine points on the season (2g, 7a) matching his total from 2014-15. Dillon was also tied for the team lead with three hits.

F Tomas Hertl scored a goal and extended his point streak to a career-high five games.

D Brent Burns earned an assist to broke the Sharks record for points by a defenseman in a season (65) previously held by Sandis Ozolinsh.

D Paul Martin contributed an assist for the third straight game and has five points (0g,5a) in 10 career games against Arizona. Martin also led all skaters with four blocked shots.

F Joe Thornton contributed another assist and has registered a point in each of San Jose’s last 28 wins.

G James Reimer collected his second shutout in four starts since the Sharks acquired him from Toronto at the trade deadline. Reimer made 25 saves on Sunday during a 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes. He made 31 saves on March 8 at Edmonton during his second start with the Sharks. He had gone 98 starts between shutouts -- his last coming on Oct. 29, 2013, as a member of the Maple Leafs against the Oilers.

RW Joel Ward potted his 20th goal of the season, surpassing his total of 19 from the 2014-15 campaign. Ward has five points (3g,2a) in his last five games.