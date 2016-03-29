San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Martin Jones denied his former teammates by stopping 30 shots in a 5-2 win over Los Angeles on Monday.

LW Joonas Donskoi returned Monday after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

C Nick Spaling was a healthy scratch Monday, missing his first game after playing 17 straight since his trade from Toronto.

D Justin Braun scored twice Monday, his second into an empty net with 19 seconds left as the Sharks beat the Kings 5-2.

RW Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added an assist during San Jose’s playoff-spot-clinching 5-2 win over Los Angeles on Monday. The veteran forward has four goals and seven points during a six-game stretch that includes points earned in all but one outing. Pavelski has 36 goals on the season, and he has enjoyed particular success against the Kings this season with five goals and 10 points.

C Joe Thornton’s third-period, power-play goal broke a 2-2 tie and helped lift the Sharks past the Kings 5-2 Monday. Thornton scored his 18th goal of the season at 4:28 of the third on a weakside putback of rebound left by Los Angeles G Jonathan Quick.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic missed his sixth straight game and has yet to even resume skating since leaving the March 17 game.