FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
April 15, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Martin Jones, a former Kings backup, recorded 21 saves on 24 shots for San Jose. Jones faced several shots in the final minute as the Kings desperately tried to tie the score and force overtime, but he and the Sharks escaped any damage.

C Joe Pavelski delivered the game-winning goal 17 seconds into the third period in a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at Staples Center. Pavelski scored twice in the win. He had a power-play goal in the first period to rally the Sharks from an early deficit. Pavelski recorded 11 game-winning goals during the regular season, tops in the NHL.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.