San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Martin Jones, a former Kings backup, recorded 21 saves on 24 shots for San Jose. Jones faced several shots in the final minute as the Kings desperately tried to tie the score and force overtime, but he and the Sharks escaped any damage.

C Joe Pavelski delivered the game-winning goal 17 seconds into the third period in a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at Staples Center. Pavelski scored twice in the win. He had a power-play goal in the first period to rally the Sharks from an early deficit. Pavelski recorded 11 game-winning goals during the regular season, tops in the NHL.