San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Martin Jones made 26 saves Wednesday in the Sharks’ 3-2 win over Los Angeles in Game 4.

D Brent Burns had a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Sharks’ 3-2 win over the Kings in Game 4. Burns scored his second of the series at 2:09 to break a scoreless tie. He one-timed a cross-ice, no-look seam pass from Joel Ward just inside the near post to beat Kings G Jonathan Quick.

C Patrick Marleau had a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Sharks’ 3-2 win over the Kings in Game 4.

RW Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the series during the Sharks’ 3-2 win over Los Angeles in Game 4 on Wednesday night. Pavelski has four goals and five points to lead all scorers in the series.