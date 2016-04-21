FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#US NHL
April 21, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Martin Jones made 26 saves Wednesday in the Sharks’ 3-2 win over Los Angeles in Game 4.

D Brent Burns had a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Sharks’ 3-2 win over the Kings in Game 4. Burns scored his second of the series at 2:09 to break a scoreless tie. He one-timed a cross-ice, no-look seam pass from Joel Ward just inside the near post to beat Kings G Jonathan Quick.

C Patrick Marleau had a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Sharks’ 3-2 win over the Kings in Game 4.

RW Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the series during the Sharks’ 3-2 win over Los Angeles in Game 4 on Wednesday night. Pavelski has four goals and five points to lead all scorers in the series.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
