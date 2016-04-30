San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

D Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks was announced Friday as a finalist for the NHL’s Norris Trophy, which goes to the best all-around defenseman. Burns, a first-time nominee for the award, set Sharks records for defensemen this season with 27 goals, 48 assists and 75 points. Playing in all 82 regular-season games, Burns’ goal total was the best in the NHL for defensemen and he had the second-most shots and points by a defenseman. The award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association and will be presented June 22 at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.