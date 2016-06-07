FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Melker Karlsson snapped Pittsburgh G Matt Murray’s shutout bid with his fourth goal of the playoffs at 8:07 of the third period. He picked up a rebound of Brenden Dillon’s blocked shot and beat Murray over his left glove to slice the Penguins’ advantage to 2-1.

LW Tomas Hertl (lower-body injury) missed his second consecutive contest in Game 4 on Monday. “Day-to-day. He’s out tonight,” San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said. Hertl sustained a lower-body injury believed to be to his left ankle in overtime of Game 2. A Czech report suggested Hertl is out for the series with a knee injury.

C Logan Couture joined Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski in the middle of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals as he did late in Game 3. Later, Couture centered Patrick Marleau and Joel Ward. Couture said, “We had chances, we had opportunities. We just didn’t score. We had some nice looks we didn’t capitalize on.”

RW Joe Pavelski remains scoreless through the first four games of the Stanley Cup finals. The Sharks’ captain produced a series-high five shots on goal in Game 4 but continued to get denied by the fast and stingy Pittsburgh defense.

