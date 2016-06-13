San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Martin Jones finished with 24 saves Sunday in the season-ending, 3-1 loss to the Penguins after he stopped 44 shots Thursday in San Jose's 4-2 victory at Pittsburgh. "They're a quick team, we're a fast team, too," Jones added. "The difference was executing one or two plays there. The games were tight."

LW Tomas Hertl missed his fourth straight game of the finals with lower-body injury. Hertl was seen leaving the locker room with a brace on his previously injured right knee.

RW Joe Pavelski was held off the scoresheet for the fifth time in six games of the Stanley Cup finals. Pavelski's only contribution was an empty-net goal late in Game 5 at Pittsburgh. Otherwise, the league's leading playoff goal-scorer with 13 before the final round could not find a way to contribute against the Penguins.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic was sidelined for 10 minutes of the second period of Game 6 against the Penguins on Sunday.