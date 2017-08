G Martin Jones, who made 22 saves, allowed a pair of somewhat soft second-period goals to left wingers Rick Nash and Chris Kreider as the Rangers grabbed a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes.

D Brent Burns scored his first of two third-period goals at the 9:13 mark to make it a 3-2 game.

C Logan Couture answered Marc Staal's first-period goal with a late 5-on-3 goal that sent the teams to the intermission knotted at 1. .

C Joe Pavelski had a goal and three assists Monday.