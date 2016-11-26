San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Aaron Dell does not see a lot of action as a backup goalie. Yet the New York Islanders would say they've seen too much of him. San Jose's rookie netminder beat New York for the second time this season on Friday. He stopped 26 shots as the hosts got a late tiebreaking goal from Patrick Marleau to win 3-2 during a Friday matinee in front of 17,562 fans at SAP Center. "They're trying to win every game so if I get that chance I need to come in and be the best I can," Dell said. "You just have to be ready for the opportunities you get." The 27-year-old Dell beat the Islanders 3-2 on Oct. 18 during his NHL debut. He made only one start since before Friday. Nonetheless, Dell was up to the task as he nursed a one-goal lead while the Isles pressured hard in the third period. "It's just mind-boggling," Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. "We played one of the best games we've played. We came in here against San Jose -- Stanley Cup finalists -- dominate the third period. No puck luck right now. There is no explanation."