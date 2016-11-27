San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

F Ryan Carpenter was recalled from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. Carpenter, 25, recorded seven points (two goals) in 12 games for the Barracuda after leading the team with 55 points last season. Carpenter appeared in one game for the Sharks last season.

F Barclay Goodrow was recalled from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. Goodrow, 23, recorded seven points -- all goals -- for the Barracuda in 13 games and led the team with a 25.9 shooting percentage. Goodrow notched 15 points (four goals) in 74 career NHL games.

LW Melker Karlsson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. He missed the last seven games.

C Tommy Wingels (lower body) is day-to-day, according to coach Peter DeBoer.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic left Saturday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim after the second period with an undisclosed injury. Coach Peter DeBoer said an update will not be available before the Sharks next practice on Monday.