FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
November 27, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 9 months ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Ryan Carpenter was recalled from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. Carpenter, 25, recorded seven points (two goals) in 12 games for the Barracuda after leading the team with 55 points last season. Carpenter appeared in one game for the Sharks last season.

F Barclay Goodrow was recalled from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. Goodrow, 23, recorded seven points -- all goals -- for the Barracuda in 13 games and led the team with a 25.9 shooting percentage. Goodrow notched 15 points (four goals) in 74 career NHL games.

LW Melker Karlsson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. He missed the last seven games.

C Tommy Wingels (lower body) is day-to-day, according to coach Peter DeBoer.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic left Saturday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim after the second period with an undisclosed injury. Coach Peter DeBoer said an update will not be available before the Sharks next practice on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.