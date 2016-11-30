San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

LW Melker Karlsson returned to the San Jose lineup after missing seven games with a left ankle injury.

RW Tommy Wingels (lower body) didn't skate Tuesday, and he missed his second consecutive game. However, he isn't expected to be out long-term.

D Brent Burns blasted a power-play goal 19 seconds into overtime to give San Jose a 2-1 win over Arizona. Burns scored the game-winner, his ninth goal of the season, on a feed from captain Joe Pavelski past Arizona goalie Mike Smith. Burns credited Logan Couture, who earned the second assist, for being a key on the play.