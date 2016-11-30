FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 1, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Melker Karlsson returned to the San Jose lineup after missing seven games with a left ankle injury.

RW Tommy Wingels (lower body) didn't skate Tuesday, and he missed his second consecutive game. However, he isn't expected to be out long-term.

D Brent Burns blasted a power-play goal 19 seconds into overtime to give San Jose a 2-1 win over Arizona. Burns scored the game-winner, his ninth goal of the season, on a feed from captain Joe Pavelski past Arizona goalie Mike Smith. Burns credited Logan Couture, who earned the second assist, for being a key on the play.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.