G Martin Jones recorded 29 saves, including some key stops during the five-minute overtime, in San Jose's 3-2 shootout victory in Toronto on Tuesday. "Jonesie was our best shootout player, he was great on all three (shootout attempts)," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said.

D David Schlemko (lower-body injury) returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing three games.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (lower-body injury), injured Saturday against Carolina, did not play Tuesday.