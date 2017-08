G Martin Jones had 26 saves for the Sharks (19-11-1) Friday.

RW Timo Meier was called up Thursday from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and he made his NHL debut. Friday.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic was fined $5,000 for dangerous use of the stick involving Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson. Vlasic was fined the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.