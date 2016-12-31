San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Aaron Dell recorded the first NHL shutout of his career. He made 21 saves on his way to his fourth win of the season.

LW Patrick Marleau opened scoring with his 10th goal of the season. He now has 491 career NHL goals, tied for 46th all-time with Jean Ratelle. The goal was also his 1050th NHL point. The goal was his 95th career game-winning goal, passing Steve Yzerman for sole possession of 11th all-time. Marleau has now recorded a game-winning goal against all 29 other NHL franchises in his career. He also had an assist.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic needed assistance off the ice with 29.9 seconds left after getting struck in the head by a slap shot by Philadelphia's Shayne Gostisbehere. Coach Peter DeBoer said the injury is not serious, but doubted the defenseman would play Saturday.