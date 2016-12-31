FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 1, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 8 months ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Aaron Dell recorded the first NHL shutout of his career. He made 21 saves on his way to his fourth win of the season.

LW Patrick Marleau opened scoring with his 10th goal of the season. He now has 491 career NHL goals, tied for 46th all-time with Jean Ratelle. The goal was also his 1050th NHL point. The goal was his 95th career game-winning goal, passing Steve Yzerman for sole possession of 11th all-time. Marleau has now recorded a game-winning goal against all 29 other NHL franchises in his career. He also had an assist.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic needed assistance off the ice with 29.9 seconds left after getting struck in the head by a slap shot by Philadelphia's Shayne Gostisbehere. Coach Peter DeBoer said the injury is not serious, but doubted the defenseman would play Saturday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.