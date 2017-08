G Martin Jones had his three-game winning streak stopped in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Los Angeles.

Brent Burns scored his 15th goal -- most among NHL defenseman -- in Saturday's 4-2 loss in Los Angeles.

C Joe Pavelski had a five-game scoring streak in which he registered two goals, five assists and a plus-4 rating end Saturday.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic did not play Saturday after being struck in the face by a puck in Friday's 2-0 victory over Philadelphia.