San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

C Tomas Hertl, whose been out two months with a knee injury, is skating again and could be ready to return by the first week of February.

Brent Burns scored his 16th goal of the season -- most among NHL defensemen -- in Tuesday's 5-3 victory in Edmonton.

LW Mikkel Boedker, who had three goals all season, scored three in the first two periods in Tuesday's 5-3 victory in Edmonton. "A game like that, when you score on your first shift, you're going to feel good the whole game," said Boedker, who had been struggling for offense all season. "They came my way today." Boedker had three goals on his first three shots, scoring at 1:39 of the first period and 2:24 and 8:55 of the second. It was his fourth career hat trick and second against the Oilers. It also comes two games after he was made a healthy scratch. "This is what we know he can do," Pavelski said. "His first goal really got us going. "He's such a good teammate and a good person. You know that somebody with that kind of character is going to break out. It was good to see the puck go in for him."

C Joe Thornton has 42 shots in 41 games, a big reason why he only has two goals.

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic returned to the San Jose lineup after missing four games while recovering from a puck in the face. He had two assists and blocked seven shots in Tuesday's 5-3 victory in Edmonton.