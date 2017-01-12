San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Aaron Dell made 25 saves in just his sixth game of the season and first in his hometown, a 3-2 loss at Calgary on Wednesday.

D Dylan DeMelo, who sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night in Edmonton, did not play Wednesday at Calgary.

D Tim Heed made his NHL debut on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Swede was recalled from the AHL on Saturday, where he was second in scoring by a defenseman in his first season in North America.

D Brent Burns notched a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Sharks' 3-2 loss at Calgary.