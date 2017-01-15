FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
January 17, 2017 / 12:02 AM / 7 months ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Martin Jones stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced Saturday in the Sharks' 4-0 loss to the Blues.

LW Joonas Donskoi was out Saturday due to an upper-body injury. The only other game he missed this season was as a healthy scratch on Dec. 14.

C Tommy Wingels rejoined the lineup after scratches in the previous two games and seven of the previous nine. He finished a minus-2 in 12:48 of ice time Saturday against the Blues.

D Paul Martin dressed after missing one game to give the Sharks a healthy blue line for the first time since Dec. 30. He finished with an even rating in 18:04 of ice time Saturday against the Blues.

D David Schlemko returned after missing five games with an upper-body injury. He finished a minus-1 in 19:04 of ice time Saturday against St. Louis.

C Joe Thornton might receive supplemental discipline for a major penalty and game misconduct he received Saturday.

