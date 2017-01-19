FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 20, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 7 months ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Ryan Carpenter, RW Barclay Goodrow and D Tim Heed were recalled by the Sharks from their AHL San Jose Barracuda affiliate on Tuesday. Carpenter finished a plus-1 in 12:00 of ice time at Los Angeles.

RW Barclay Goodrow, C Ryan Carpenter and D Tim Heed were recalled by the Sharks from their AHL San Jose Barracuda affiliate on Tuesday. Goodrow and Heed were healthy scratches Wednesday.

G Martin Jones made 22 saves Wednesday in the Sharks' 3-2 win at Los Angeles.

RW Joonas Donskoi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

D Tim Heed, RW Barclay Goodrow and C Ryan Carpenter were recalled by the Sharks from their AHL San Jose Barracuda affiliate on Tuesday. Goodrow and Heed were healthy scratches Wednesday.

C Logan Couture remained in San Jose with an illness Wednesday when the Sharks played at Los Angeles. He is expected to return to the lineup Thursday at home against the Lightning.

C Joe Pavelski scored the decisive goal, and the Sharks defeated the Kings 3-2 Wednesday. "It was a good feeling in this room when we came in here," captain Joe Pavelski said. "We put a complete effort out there."

C Joe Thornton registered two assists as the Sharks defeated the Kings 3-2 Wednesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.