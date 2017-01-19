San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

C Ryan Carpenter, RW Barclay Goodrow and D Tim Heed were recalled by the Sharks from their AHL San Jose Barracuda affiliate on Tuesday. Carpenter finished a plus-1 in 12:00 of ice time at Los Angeles.

G Martin Jones made 22 saves Wednesday in the Sharks' 3-2 win at Los Angeles.

RW Joonas Donskoi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

C Logan Couture remained in San Jose with an illness Wednesday when the Sharks played at Los Angeles. He is expected to return to the lineup Thursday at home against the Lightning.

C Joe Pavelski scored the decisive goal, and the Sharks defeated the Kings 3-2 Wednesday. "It was a good feeling in this room when we came in here," captain Joe Pavelski said. "We put a complete effort out there."

C Joe Thornton registered two assists as the Sharks defeated the Kings 3-2 Wednesday.