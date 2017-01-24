San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Martin Jones made 26 saves Monday as the Sharks beat the Avalanche 5-2.

RW Joonas Donskoi left the Monday game at Colorado with an injury. He was on the ice for only three shifts in the first period and one more in the second. He didn't play in the third.

C Tomas Hertl, who has been out since Nov. 17 with a right knee sprain, is on the two-game road trip but did not suit up Monday against Colorado.

D Brent Burns had a goal and two assists as the Sharks beat the Avalanche 5-2 Monday.

C Logan Couture and D Marc-Eduoard Vlasic had two assists apiece to help the Sharks beat the Avalanche 5-2 Monday.

LW Patrick Marleau became the 12th player in NHL history to score four goals in one period, managing it in the third period at Colorado.

D Marc-Eduoard Vlasic and C Logan Couture had two assists apiece to help the Sharks beat the Avalanche 5-2 Monday.