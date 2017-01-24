FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 25, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 7 months ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Martin Jones made 26 saves Monday as the Sharks beat the Avalanche 5-2.

RW Joonas Donskoi left the Monday game at Colorado with an injury. He was on the ice for only three shifts in the first period and one more in the second. He didn't play in the third.

C Tomas Hertl, who has been out since Nov. 17 with a right knee sprain, is on the two-game road trip but did not suit up Monday against Colorado.

D Brent Burns had a goal and two assists as the Sharks beat the Avalanche 5-2 Monday.

C Logan Couture and D Marc-Eduoard Vlasic had two assists apiece to help the Sharks beat the Avalanche 5-2 Monday.

LW Patrick Marleau became the 12th player in NHL history to score four goals in one period, managing it in the third period at Colorado.

D Marc-Eduoard Vlasic and C Logan Couture had two assists apiece to help the Sharks beat the Avalanche 5-2 Monday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.