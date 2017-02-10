LW Matt Nieto was in the lineup Thursday after leaving Tuesday's game when he took a shot on the calf.

RW Joonas Donskoi missed his 10th game in the last 13 with an upper-body injury and won't join the team for this weekend's road games at Philadelphia and New Jersey.

D Justin Braun scored in Thursday's 6-3 loss in Boston, giving him 100 career points.

LW Patrick Marleau recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss in Boston to extend his point streak to eight games.

C Joe Thornton scored his fourth goal of the season but first that wasn't into an empty net in Thursday's 6-3 loss in Boston. Thornton moved past Mike Modano and into 23rd on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,375 points.