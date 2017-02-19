San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

LW Nikolay Goldobin was recalled from San Jose of the AHL Saturday. Goldobin, the Sharks' first-round pick in 2014 (27th overall), skated on the third line with C Tomas Hertl and RW Joel Ward. Goldobin had not played an NHL game since Nov. 22, 2015.

D Brent Burns had two goals to tie his own franchise record for goals in a season (27) by a defenseman. Burns is trying to become the first defenseman to reach 30 goals since Mike Green did it for Washington in 2008-09, and the ninth in NHL history."A lot of things have to go right to have goals go in," Burns said. "Playing with Paul Martin has been unbelievable for me."