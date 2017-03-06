FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 4:14 AM / 5 months ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Dylan DeMelo returned to the lineup Sunday in place of D David Schlemko (lower body). DeMelo had been out since Jan. 11 with a right wrist injury. DeMelo finished with an even rating in 16:12 of ice time against the Wild.

G Martin Jones had 25 saves, and he thwarted a trio of Minnesota breakaways, but the Sharks opened their two-game road trip with a 3-1 loss Sunday. "Yeah, he was great. He made some huge saves," Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said, crediting Jones for keeping San Jose in the game.

D David Schlemko made the trip to Minnesota but was unable to play Sunday after sustaining a lower-body injury on Thursday in the Sharks' 3-1 home win over Vancouver.

