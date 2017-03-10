G Martin Jones made 25 saves to improve on his incredible career success against the Caps that includes a 4-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .963 save percentage.

D Brent Burns contributed three assists on his 32nd birthday Thursday as San Jose beat Washington 4-2. Burns moved into a five-way tie for second among the league's top scorers with 70 points. It marked the defenseman's first three-assist game of the season.

D David Schlemko missed his third straight game Thursday with an undisclosed injury.

C Logan Couture scored two goals Thursday as San Jose beat Washington 4-2.

RW Jannik Hansen enjoyed a Sharks terrific debut Thursday in a 4-2 win over Washington. In addition to recording an assist, he blended in well on the team's top forward line with Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski and helped keep the Capitals' potent power play off the board.