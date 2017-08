F Kevin Labanc was reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Labanc, 21, skated in 55 regular-season games for the Sharks in 2016-17, recording 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) and 22 penalty minutes. Labanc was a scratch on Tuesday night in the Sharks' 7-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.