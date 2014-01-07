Preview: Sharks at Predators

The San Jose Sharks hope to build off an impressive victory when they conclude their three-game road trip against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Unable to come all the way back from a 4-0 deficit at Colorado on Saturday, San Jose recovered from allowing two early third-period goals in Chicago a night later, tying the contest with 8:50 remaining before posting a 3-2 shootout victory. Brent Burns scored to even the game and Logan Couture netted the decisive goal in the bonus format.

Nashville returns home from a disappointing 0-1-2 road trip that dropped it to 2-5-3 in its last 10 overall contests. Patric Hornqvist scored the lone goal on Sunday as the Predators suffered a 2-1 loss at Carolina, its fifth straight defeat on the road (0-3-2). Nashville won its first meeting with San Jose this season as Viktor Stalberg recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-2 home triumph on Dec. 14.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (27-10-6): Sunday’s win was just San Jose’s third in its last 10 road games (3-7-0). Couture, who failed to score in regulation for the first time in five contests, has converted seven of his 12 shootout attempts this season. Captain Joe Thornton set up Burns’ tying goal, extending his assist streak to eight games.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (18-19-6): Monday’s contest is the opener of a five-game homestand for Nashville and a stretch during which it plays seven of eight matches at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators have played well in their own building of late, winning two in a row and earning at least one point in five of seven (4-2-1). Hornqvist’s goal on Sunday was the 93rd of his career, tying him with J.P. Dumont, Greg Johnson and Scott Hartnell for seventh place on the franchise list.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks D Dan Boyle and LW Patrick Marleau each notched a goal and an assist in the Dec. 14 loss at Nashville.

2. C Mike Fisher assisted on the Predators’ lone goal Sunday to extend his point streak to five games.

3. Thornton, who leads the NHL with 43 assists and has collected 12 during his streak, is four points shy of tying Bobby Hull (1,170) for 48th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Predators 1