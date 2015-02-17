Preview: Sharks at Predators

The league-leading Nashville Predators look to complete their four-game homestand in perfect fashion when they face off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Nashville began its stretch at Bridgestone Arena with an overtime victory over Tampa Bay before posting identical 3-1 triumphs over Winnipeg and New Jersey. Colin Wilson snapped a tie against the Devils with 3:27 remaining in the third period on Saturday while Craig Smith and Matt Cullen each recorded a goal and an assist as the Predators extended their overall winning streak to five games and their run at home to four.

San Jose is coming off its fourth loss in five games - a 5-2 home defeat against the Lightning on Sunday. Logan Couture and defenseman Brent Burns scored for the Sharks, who fell to 0-3-2 in their last five contests at SAP Center. San Jose claimed the opener of the three-game season series against Nashville on Dec. 13 as Joe Thornton posted a goal and an assist while Antti Niemi posted a 29-save shutout in a 2-0 win.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Tennesssee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (29-21-8): Couture is riding a six-game point streak during which he has collected three goals and five assists. Thornton notched his 891st career assist Sunday, tying him with Dale Hawerchuk for 20th place on the all-time list. San Jose has lost its last four visits to Nashville and has not scored more than two goals in any of its last nine overall meetings with the Predators.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (38-12-6): Nashville hopes to have Mike Santorelli and defenseman Cody Franson in the lineup after acquiring the pair from Toronto on Sunday. Pekka Rinne was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday after going 3-0-0 with a 1.30 goals-against average and .954 save percentage. The 32-year-old Finn raised his total to an NHL-best 33 victories and lowered his GAA to a league-leading 1.97.

OVERTIME

1. Franson (third round in 2005) and Santorelli (sixth round in 2004) both were drafted by and spent the first two seasons of their careers with the Predators.

2. San Jose C Joe Pavelski is tied with Washington captain Alex Ovechkin for the league lead with 16 power-play goals.

3. Nashville owns the NHL’s best home record at 24-3-1.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Sharks 2