Preview: Sharks at Predators

The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks haven’t been playing their best hockey as the postseason draws near. The struggling clubs look to get it in gear at the other’s expense on Saturday when they meet at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The Predators have won both encounters with the Sharks this season, but failed to clinch a playoff berth on their third such opportunity with Thursday’s 5-2 setback to Pittsburgh. While Nashville holds a four-point lead over Minnesota for the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference, San Jose remains comfortably in third place in the Pacific Division despite dropping a 4-2 decision to Vancouver for its fourth loss in six outings. Defenseman Brent Burns recorded three straight multi-point performances and seven in March to earn NHL Third Star of the Month honors on Friday. Burns collected 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) during March to set career highs and single-season franchise records for goals (27), assists (46) and points (73) by a blue-liner.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Tennessee (Nashville), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE SHARKS (43-29-6): Joe Thornton is showing no signs of slowing down as he notched an assist versus the Caucks for his 1,335th point, tying him with Mike Gartner for 30th place on the career list. With San Jose likely heading for a third-place finish, the 36-year-old Thornton told the San Jose Mercury News that while he’d prefer to play in the games, “I‘m sure if Pete (DeBoer) said, ‘Hey, you’re taking a day off,’ I would. But for me, it’s all about timing, rhythm. I feel healthier when I play.” Thornton scored and set up a goal in a 6-2 setback to the Predators on Feb. 6.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (39-26-13): James Neal scored and set up a goal versus his former team on Thursday to increase his point total to 13 (eight goals, five assists) in his last nine games. The 28-year-old also tallied against San Jose on Feb. 6 for one of his 31 goals this season, tying him with Filip Forsberg for top honors on the club. Speaking of the 21-year-old Swede, Forsberg collected a goal and two assists in that contest and has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last seven games.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose has won five of its last six on the road to improve to a Western Conference-best 26-10-3 away from home.

2. The Predators have won six straight home meetings with the Sharks.

3. Nashville G Pekka Rinne has stopped 48-of-51 shots to win both outings with San Jose this season.

PREDICTION: Sharks 2, Predators 1