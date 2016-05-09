Preview: Sharks at Predators

Although they’ve held serve at home, the San Jose Sharks can punch their ticket to their fourth Western Conference final appearance should they show the mettle that made them the top road team during the regular season. Boasting an NHL-best 28-10-3 mark away from home, the Sharks look to quiet Music City on Monday when they face off against the host Nashville Predators in Game 6.

“We know it’s a tough challenge to win in Nashville. (Monday‘s) a huge game,” San Jose veteran Joe Thornton told reporters. “They’re going to play desperate. We got to play just as desperate. I expect their ‘A’ game and our ‘A’ game too. Can’t wait.” Nashville’s second line of Mike Fisher, Colin Wilson and James Neal has collected seven goals in the last three contests - including the club’s lone tally in a 5-1 setback in Game 5 on Saturday. “We just need to go into Nashville and have a better game,” Neal told reporters. “Our team will. I believe in the guys. We’ll regroup.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CNBC, Sportsnet, TVAS2

ABOUT THE SHARKS: Joe Pavelski scored twice in Game 5 to raise his postseason total to a team-high eight, one shy of the NHL lead held by Tampa Bay’s young stud Nikita Kucherov. Logan Couture also tallied on Saturday for his 13th point, joining defenseman Brent Burns for club-best honors while residing just one behind Dallas’ Jamie Benn. “That’s what we’re supposed to do; we’re supposed to go out and contribute offensively and score goals and play well,” Couture told reporters of the team’s veteran leadership. “When we’re winning games, most nights the big guys are contributing. That’s just expected.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: After mustering just one point (a goal) in Nashville’s seven-game series with Anaheim, Fisher has erupted for four tallies and two assists against San Jose. Speaking of the first round, the Predators must repeat the feat of winning Games 6 and 7 should they wish to reach the conference final for the first time in franchise history. Nashville needs more out of Filip Forsberg, who had 33 goals in the regular season but has mustered just two in the playoffs and is a staggering minus-8 in the series.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose has scored five power-play goals in each round of the playoffs.

2. Nashville is 4-for-44 (9.1 percent) with the man advantage in the postseason.

3. The Sharks last appeared in a conference final in 2011.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Sharks 1