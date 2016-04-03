Sharks 3, Predators2 (SO)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- For the first time in more than four years, the San Jose Sharks earned a win at Bridgestone Arena.

Center Logan Couture bagged the lone goal of the shootout Saturday night as San Jose wiped out a 2-0 third period deficit to dump the Nashville Predators 3-2 in front of a sold-out arena.

In improving to 27-10-3 on the road, the Sharks (44-29-6) posted their first victory in Nashville since Feb. 25, 2012. The Predators (39-26-14), who clinched a playoff spot Friday night with Washington’s win in Colorado, dropped their fourth straight game.

Goalie James Reimer stopped all three Nashville attempts in the shootout and finished with 28 saves to win his 16th game of the season.

After controlling action for most of the first two periods without scoring, San Jose equalized just after the third period’s midway point behind center Tomas Hertl.

First, Hertl collected a loose puck in the left faceoff dot and roofed a wrister over goalie Carter Hutton at 2:19 for his 20th goal, giving the Sharks five 20-goal scorers for the season. Hertl then knotted the game by tipping a slapper from defenseman Brent Burns at 10:31 for his third two-goal game of the season.

San Jose kept pressing the attack and earned an overtime power play when Burns was slashed by right winger James Neal at the 50-second mark. But Hutton came up with three critical saves to prevent the Predators from falling to 1-13 in overtime.

Nashville started the scoring at 8:07 of the first period when defenseman Shea Weber rocketed a slapper over Reimer’s right shoulder for his 19th goal. Center Mike Ribeiro teed up a pretty drop pass for the lead assist.

After center Ryan Johansen’s apparent power play marker to end the first was overturned upon replay when it was ruled that the puck didn’t cross the goal line in time, the Predators responded just 98 seconds into the second period with a second goal.

Neal’s shot was tipped home by center Calle Jarnkrok, giving him a third goal in as many games against San Jose this season.

Hutton finished with 38 saves.

NOTES: San Jose D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (knee) skated Saturday morning for the first time since being injured March 17 at Arizona. Vlasic, who sat out his ninth consecutive game, said he would be able to play in the playoffs. ... Nashville D Ryan Ellis (head) missed his second straight game Saturday night. He was hit with a puck Tuesday night in Dallas. ... The Sharks scratched C Michael Haley, while the Predators made LWs Eric Nystrom and Austin Watson their healthy scratches.