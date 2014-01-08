Rookie’s first goal helps Predators top Sharks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Mattias Ekholm made the long skate over to his bench after the San Jose Sharks tied the score after his delay-of-game penalty.

Twenty-seven seconds later, the Nashville Predators rookie defenseman was raising his stick in triumph after scoring the first goal of his brief NHL career.

Ekholm swept a backhander from a bad angle past San Jose goaltender Antti Niemi at 7:16 of the second period, giving Nashville the lead for good in its 3-2 win on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The 23-year old product of Borlange, Sweden, notched four assists in 31 previous NHL games, including 28 this season. But teammates and coaches believe Ekholm has the potential to add a bit of scoring punch from the blue line, pointing to his 10 goals in 59 games last season for Milwaukee of the AHL.

“It was nice to get that one back,” Ekholm said of scoring right after his penalty. “It was kind of a broken play right after the faceoff. I skated around the net and I got the backhand on net. I thought (left winger Nick Spaling) tipped it first, but it was nice that it went in.”

It was the second of three goals in a 7:55 span for the Predators (19-19-6), which won the first game of a critical five-game homestand. Nashville entered the night trailing Minnesota and Phoenix by seven points for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.

Predators center David Legwand, who drew the assist on Ekholm’s goal, started the scoring at 3:35 of the period when he wristed a 15-footer from the right faceoff circle for his seventh goal of the season. It was his first goal since a Dec. 12 win over Dallas.

Defenseman Roman Josi scored what proved to be the winning goal at 11:30, circling the net from left to right and lasering a 25-foot wrist shot by a prone Niemi for his fourth goal of the season.

“It was kind of an empty net,” Josi said.

Sharks coach Todd McLellan argued with referee Mike Hasenfratz that the goal shouldn’t have counted, saying Nashville center Colin Wilson interfered with Niemi. Hasenfratz ruled that defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic bumped Wilson into Niemi.

McLellan didn’t buy that explanation on the spot or after the game.

”A blown call,“ he said. ”I understand mistakes because I make a lot of them behind the bench, but when you get an explanation from a group of people and it didn’t happen, it’s disappointing. It’s really, really disappointing.

“There’s also protocol to follow in this league, and that protocol is you get together and you discuss it. That didn’t happen, either. So obviously, I‘m not very happy with it.”

Center Joe Pavelski tied the score at 1 with his 19th goal on a tip-in, 38 seconds after Ekholm shot the puck over the glass in his zone. Left winger Patrick Marleau cut the San Jose deficit to a goal on his 20th of the season at 18:38 of the third period.

But that was it for the Sharks (27-11-6), who were beaten for the second time in less than a month by the Predators by the same score.

“I think we understand how they play and that we have to have an A game against the Sharks,” Nashville coach Barry Trotz said. “We’ve got some good matchups against them in certain areas.”

Predators goalie Marek Mazanec (8-8-3) posted 26 saves and Niemi (22-9-6) registered 25.

Moments after being named the game’s first star, Ekholm stood in front of his locker, considering travel plans for the puck he shoveled into the net.

“Back to Sweden, I guess,” he said with a smile.

NOTES: San Jose C Logan Couture will undergo surgery on his hand on Wednesday and miss the next three to four weeks. He played in the team’s first 43 games, producing 14 goals and 21 assists while playing to a plus-13 rating. ... Nashville scored the first goal on Tuesday night, giving it a 16-1-4 record in games where it takes a 1-0 lead. ... The Sharks recalled C Freddie Hamilton from Worcester of the AHL. Hamilton, who has appeared in 10 games this season without a point, dressed and played left wing on a line with C Andrew Desjardins and RW Mike Brown. ... Predators D Shea Weber leads all NHL defensemen with seven power-play goals.