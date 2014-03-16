Preview: Sharks at Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist will have a tall task ahead if he wishes to become the New York Rangers’ winningest goaltender in franchise history on Sunday. Lundqvist looks to accomplish the feat when the red-hot San Jose Sharks pay a visit to Madison Square Garden. After tying Ed Giacomin with his 49th career shutout against Detroit last Sunday, the Swedish Olympian secured his 301st victory to pull even with Mike Richter in New York’s 4-2 road triumph over Winnipeg on Friday.

Lundqvist didn’t have a favorable experience the last time he saw the Sharks, as he yielded four goals en route to an early exit and San Jose breezed to a 9-2 win on Oct. 8. While that game is often remembered for Tomas Hertl’s highlight-reel goal with the eventual outcome no longer in doubt, fellow rookie Matt Nieto also tallied and set up two others in the rout. Nieto scored again on Friday to extend his point streak to four games as San Jose posted its fifth straight victory with a 4-3 triumph over the New York Islanders.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CSCA (San Jose), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (44-17-7): Captain Joe Thornton scored against the Islanders for his 1,183rd career point, which is one shy of Rod Brind‘Amour for 46th place on the NHL’s all-time list. The veteran’s bid to secure that point seems like a strong possibility considering Thornton has amassed 32 (nine goals, 23 assists) in 31 career games versus the Rangers. Antti Niemi, who made 35 saves on Friday, will vie for his second victory against New York this season.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (36-28-4): After scoring just once in his previous 13 games, Carl Hagelin erupted in a big way on Friday with his first career hat trick. Martin St. Louis showed signs of breaking out his slump, assisting on Hagelin’s second goal for his second point in six games as a member of the Rangers. The 38-year-old torched the Sharks in his last encounter, tying a Tampa Bay scoring record with four goals in a 5-4 setback for the Lightning on Jan. 18.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose is a staggering 20-6-3 against Eastern Conference representatives this season.

2. New York killed off all four short-handed opportunities on Friday and is 20-for-20 in its last six games.

3. After returning from a three-game road trip, the Rangers will hit the road after Sunday’s contest for another three-game trek - beginning in Ottawa on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Sharks 1