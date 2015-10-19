Preview: Sharks at Rangers

The New York Rangers attempt to end their three-game slide when they host the San Jose Sharks on Monday. New York busted out of the gate with three straight victories, scoring a total of 12 goals in the wins before its offense disappeared.

The Rangers have managed only a pair of tallies during their winless streak, including one in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime loss at home to New Jersey. San Jose is wrapping up its four-game East Coast trip in search of its fifth triumph in six overall contests this season. The Sharks began their trek with victories at Washington and New Jersey before suffering a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. San Jose, which allowed a total of two goals over its first four contests before running into the Isles, were outscored 7-1 in losing both meetings with the Rangers last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, RSN, TVA, CSN California (San Jose), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (4-1-0): San Jose could be without Paul Martin, who missed Saturday’s loss with a lower-body injury. The defenseman suffered the ailment the previous night against his former team in New Jersey. Rookie Nikolay Goldobin had a busy weekend, making his NHL debut versus the Devils and scoring his first career goal a night later in the setback.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (3-2-1): Antti Raanta could finally make his Rangers debut Monday as Henrik Lundqvist has started each of the team’s first six games. The 26-year-old Raanta has not appeared in a non-preseason NHL contest since Feb. 22, when he made a relief appearance against Boston while with Chicago. The Finn’s last start came Feb. 9 versus Arizona.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks RW Ben Smith left Saturday’s game after being hit in the head with a slap shot and is questionable to face the Rangers.

2. The Rangers failed on two power-play opportunities Sunday and are 1-for-16 on the season.

3. Following Monday’s contest, San Jose will play seven of its next nine games at home.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Sharks 2