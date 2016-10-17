Preview: Sharks at Rangers

The San Jose Sharks picked up where they left off on the road last season and look to continue their success when they resume their five-game trek Monday against the New York Rangers. San Jose set a franchise record by posting a league-leading 28 wins away from home in 2015-16 and began the road portion of its schedule this campaign with a 3-2 triumph at Columbus on Saturday.

Logan Couture and defenseman Brent Burns are off to fast starts for the Sharks, as both have recorded three points (goal, two assists each) over the first two contests. New York was on the wrong end of a 3-2 decision in its last game, falling in St. Louis on Saturday after opening the season with a victory over the cross-town Islanders. The loss was not due to a lack of effort, as the Rangers outshot the Blues 15-0 in the third period but were unable to get the equalizer past Carter Hutton. New York also has a pair of players that have started strong - Chris Kreider has recorded two goals and two assists while newcomer Mika Zibanejad has netted a tally and set up three others.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CSN California (San Jose), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (2-0-0): Ryan Carpenter hopes to be in the lineup against New York after sitting as a healthy scratch hours after being recalled from the American Hockey League on Saturday. The 25-year-old forward, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in March 2014, made his NHL debut last season - appearing in one game with the Sharks while registering 55 points in 66 contests with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. Captain Joe Pavelski, who has scored at least 37 goals each of the last three seasons, has yet to tally in 2016-17.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (1-1-0): Kreider and Zibanejad are the first members of the Rangers to post multi-point performances in each of the team's first two games since Brandon Dubinsky accomplished the feat in 2010-11. New York added depth at forward over the weekend, signing Justin Fontaine and assigning the right wing to Hartford of the AHL. The 28-year-old Fontaine spent the previous three seasons with Minnesota, recording 27 goals and 41 assists in 197 games.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers D Nick Holden, who appeared in 82 games with Colorado last season, has notched an assist in each of his first two contests with his new team.

2. San Jose G Martin Jones has allowed three goals on 50 shots over his first two games.

3. Kreider has recorded seven goals and 13 points in his last 10 regular-season games dating back to 2015-16.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Sharks 2