Rangers shut out weary Sharks

NEW YORK -- Facing a tired club nearing the end of a lengthy road trip, the New York Rangers capitalized on the situation.

Right winger Rick Nash scored his league-leading seventh goal of the season and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist made 33 saves as the Rangers dispatched the weary San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Sharks were playing their third game in four days and second in a row, but it wasn’t the average back-to-back situation -- after a 7 p.m. ET start against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, the puck dropped at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday against the Rangers.

Despite that advantage, the Rangers did not put the game away until they scored three times in the final seven minutes of the second period.

“We knew they were a long ways from home, long road trip, maybe we could catch them off-guard,” Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “We didn’t get a goal (in the first period), but I think we definitely got some momentum. Guys started feeling good and we built off of that into the second.”

Related Coverage Preview: Sharks at Rangers

Left winger Carl Hagelin scored 13:01 of the second period, then right winger Martin St. Louis and Nash scored officially four seconds apart in the final minute to push the lead to 3-0.

Lundqvist took care of the rest, earning his first shutout of the season and the Rangers’ second win in a row after dropping three straight. After allowing 12 goals on 51 shots over two games, Lundqvist responded in his two starts since, stopping 52 of 53 shots.

”It was probably our most complete game of the year,“ Lundqvist said. ”They played last night and they’ve been on the road for a while, so we wanted to play our physical, focused game. We made so many good decisions. We stayed patient with it too; it was a tight game.

“Sooner or later, we knew we were going to create a big chance to score.”

The Rangers didn’t do much create the chance as much as Sharks goaltender Alex Stalock created the chance for them.

On Hagelin’s goal, Stalock allowed a long rebound on a longer shot, setting the stage for Hagelin to jump on the loose puck and smack it home for his first goal of the season.

“I was early. It hit the back side of my glove,” Stalock said of the initial shot. “I was early and beat the puck to my chest. It’s a mistake you can’t make in this league.”

After St. Louis made it 2-0, Stalock again misplayed a long shot that led to Nash poking the rebound through his legs for a three-goal Rangers’ lead.

Rangers center Kevin Hayes scored his first NHL goal in the third period to complete the scoring.

Sharks coach Todd McLellan was given a chance to absolve his goaltender of those two shaky goals, but he instead opted for honesty.

“They were bad goals,” McLellan said. “He knows that. I can’t protect him. They only needed one bad goal tonight, though. We didn’t give him any run support so we lost this as a group.”

As for the schedule the past two days, McLellan said: “The game was there. We’ve played some games and won this year where we’ve been under siege at some point. We didn’t feel like that. We weren’t overwhelmed in our end for minutes on end and running around. We were talking on the bench, that the game’s out there, somebody’s going to step up and take it. And they obviously did.”

NOTES: The Sharks, playing this season without a designated captain, had LW Patrick Marleau, C Joe Thornton and D Marc-Edouard Vlasic serving as alternate captains against the Rangers. Vlasic replaced RW Joe Pavelski in the ‘A’ rotation. ... The Sharks conclude a five-game road trip against the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday. ... Rangers C Chris Mueller made his 2014-15 debut. ... The goals by RW Martin St. Louis and RW Rick Nash were the fastest in Rangers’ history that did not involve an empty-net goal. ... Rangers D Dan Girardi (laceration) left the game after blocking shot. ... Rangers D Kevin Klein was hit in the face with a puck in the final seconds and also departed the contest. ... The Rangers were again without C Derek Stepan (leg) and D Dan Boyle (hand), and both players aren’t expected back until early November.