Marleau scores 2 as Sharks down Red Wings

DETROIT -- San Jose Sharks coach Todd McLellan didn’t think his team could beat the Detroit Red Wings in a high scoring game.

But left winger Patrick Marleau had two goals and an assist to lead San Jose to a 6-4 win against Detroit on Thursday night at Joe Louis Arena.

“I told the players this morning we can’t expect to win 7-6 or 6-5. That shows how wrong I can be,” McLellan said.

Centers Chris Tierney and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist each and defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and left winger Matt Nieto also scored for San Jose while goalie Antti Niemi made 30 saves.

The Sharks are 10 points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

“Right now, we’re looking at every game and saying ‘Let’s get two points. Let’s get two points.” Tierney said.

Right winger Tomas Jurco, left winger Tomas Tatar, right winger Stephen Weiss and left winger Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit. Defenseman Dan DeKeyser had two assists.

The Red Wings are third in the Atlantic Division and five points ahead of the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins.

“Two games in a row where we’re not playing good defense. It’s tough to win when you have to score five, six goals,” Detroit captain and center Henrik Zetterberg said. “We’re doing this to ourselves. We have to play with more patience. We’re giving the other team too many chances. We know what we’re doing wrong; we just have to turn it around.”

Goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped seven of 10 shots before being pulled after the first period on his 31st birthday. He has allowed eight goals on his last 32 shots.

“Obviously it didn’t go the way he wanted. He’s a proud guy, we gave him an opportunity to bounce back and he didn’t do that,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “We’ll give Pete Mrazek an opportunity here. He’ll get the start next game (Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Joe Louis Arena). ”

Mrazek made 17 saves in relief.

Abdelkader was credited with a goal off a goal-mouth scramble to make it 5-4 at 7:27 of the third to pull the Red Wings within one, but Marleau added an empty-net goal at 18:43 to seal the win.

Weiss put in a rebound to make it 4-3, 3:39 into the third period for his eighth goal. Marleau restored the Sharks two-goal lead 1:17 later.

San Jose led 3-2 after the first period.

Vlasic opened the scoring 19 seconds into the game on the first shot, after a turnover by Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson. Vlasic’s shot from the left point hit a Red Wings player and deflected past Howard. It was Vlasic’s ninth goal.

Nieto made it 2-0 at 9:14, when he scored from just outside the crease for his eighth goal.

Jurco put Detroit on the board 50 seconds later, when he scored from a goal-mouth scramble in front of the net. It was Jurco’s third goal and first in 40 games.

Tatar tied it 2-2 1:40 later. He tipped in DeKeyser’s shot from the point.

The Sharks re-took the lead on Tierney’s goal with 3:58 left in the opening period. His attempted pass went in off the skate of the Red Wings center Joakim Andersson.

Couture made it 4-2, 31 seconds into the third period. He beat Mrazek with a wrist shot from the right circle.

“That was a big goal. They pushed us the last two-three minutes of the second period,” McLellan said. “We haven’t been getting too many good bounces but we got a good on there off the post. So, it was good for us.”

NOTES: Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk missed his fifth game with an undisclosed lower-body injury. ... Red Wings D Niklas Kronwall returned after missing a game with a lower-body injury. ... Detroit RW Erik Cole didn’t play because of an upper-body injury. ... San Jose coach Todd McLellan was formerly a Red Wings assistant. ... The Sharks signed Wisconsin G Joel Rumpel to a standard one-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Worcester of the American Hockey League. Rumpel recently completed his senior season. ... Red Wings assistant coach Tony Granato played with San Jose the last five seasons of his career.